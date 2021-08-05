Left Menu

Guj: Rs 584-cr sports complex gets finance ministry nod

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:01 IST
The Union Ministry of Finance has accorded an administrative approval for the upcoming sports complex in Naranpura area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 584 crore, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said on Thursday.

The sports complex will be developed as per international standards on 79,500 square metres land, located behind Vardan Tower in Naranpura area, and the venue can host both national and international tournaments, a release issued by the AMC stated.

Earlier in February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an announcement about the sports complex during an event to mark the inauguration of Narendra Modi stadium and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in the Motera area of the city.

The upcoming sports complex will be available to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI) free of cost, and the SAI may run the Centre of Excellence in the sports complex, the civic body said.

The premises will have an aquatic complex, a community sports centre, a centre for sports excellence, indoor multi-sports arena, Fit India zone and outdoor sports area, it stated.

According to the release, the aquatic complex will have a FINA-approved competition-size swimming pool and diving pool, and will have a spectator capacity of 1,500 persons.

The community sports centre will comprise a multipurpose hall, six badminton courts, six table tennis courts, six carrom tables, nine chess tables and 10 tables for snooker and billiards, it stated.

Besides this, the Centre of Excellence will also have either two basketball courts, two volleyball courts or eight badminton courts at a time, while the complex will also have a multi-purpose hall for training and warm ups of taekwondo, kabaddi, wrestling and table tennis.

FIT India Zone will be having a seating area for senior citizens, a skating rink and playgrounds for kabbadi and kho-kho. The complex will have six tennis courts, a basketball court and a volleyball court as an outdoor facility, the release stated.

