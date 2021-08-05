Left Menu

Delhi records max temp of 35.3 deg C
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius -- considered normal for this time of the year.

The weather department has predicted ''generally cloudy sky with light rain'' for Friday.

According to the MeT department, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average -- in August. Notably, the national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 78 per cent. Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6.05 pm stood at 100.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

