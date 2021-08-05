Left Menu

UP: Authorities say will take legal action over attempts to displace Muslims in Moradabad locality

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:25 IST
UP: Authorities say will take legal action over attempts to displace Muslims in Moradabad locality
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district authorities on Thursday said they will take legal action if needed against the people attempting to displace some Muslims who have bought houses in a locality here.

Some Hindu residents in the Lajpat Nagar area of the city are on protest and have put up posters declaring that their houses are on sale over some Muslims buying property in the locality.

They are demanding that the purchase of houses by Muslims be cancelled.

City Magistrate Rajesh Singh said they tried to convince the agitators that it is the constitutional right of every person to legally purchase land anywhere and they cannot force anybody to displace.

''It is impossible to displace any legal owner of a property on demand of any group and if they (protestors) will create problems, we will take legal action against them,'' Singh said.

Top officials of the civil administration and the police visited the area and urged the agitators to end their protest. But the residents were adamant, saying they cannot live together with members of the other community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021