AYUSH University: Adityanath inspects foundation laying ceremony preparations

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the site earmarked for setting up AYUSH University at Pipri and Tarkulwa villages here and instructed officials to make preparations for the foundation laying ceremony on August 28. President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the ceremony.

Adityanath asked the officials to make preparations for the work related to laying of roads and helipad before the foundation laying programme.

BJP regional president Janardan Tiwari instructed party workers to create awareness among the public about the programme.

Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh was also present on the occasion.

Fifty-two acres of land has been acquired for the construction of the university and the PWD has prepared a detailed project report of Rs 299.87 crore for the same.

All types of AYUSH colleges will be associated with the university, Prakash Chandra, regional Ayurvedic and Unani officer, said.

At present, there are 98 AYUSH colleges and the construction of the varsity will be completed by March 2023, he added.

