Delhi Minister Imran Hussain inspects ongoing development works at Kasabpura

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday visited Kasabpura to review ongoing development works and directed officials to check feasibility of establishing mohalla clinics in the area.

Hussain also directed that drainage maintenance work should be executed on a regular and priority basis to avoid waterlogging in the area in his Ballimaran assembly constituency Public works department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), municipal corporation and revenue department officials were with the minister, according to a statement. ''During the visit, Imran Hussain directed PWD and DUSIB engineers to check the feasibility of establishing mohalla clinics in the Kasabpura area in the Ballimaran constituency. He issued strict instructions to remove all encroachments and illegal occupations expeditiously in the area,'' it said.

Advertisement

"DJB officials were directed to repair and replace damaged water pipelines to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the area,'' the statement said. The minister also directed municipal corporation officials to ensure better disposal of garbage and spraying of pesticides in garbage areas on a regular basis to prevent vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, it said.

During the inspection, BSES power discom was directed to improve its efficiency, management and complaint redressal system. "Hussain directed officers to ensure repairing of faulty street lights in the area. He instructed that in the matter of segregation of hanging electric wires in the Ballimaran assembly constituency, a detailed report with estimated cost must be prepared so that hanging electric wires can be expeditiously replaced or repaired in the densely populated area," the statement said.

Last week also the minister had conducted a review meeting of development works in Ballimaran constituency and had directed officials to remove dangling wires and ensure desilting of drains in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)