Biden giving states more than $3 billion for climate resilience

The Biden administration is committing more than $3 billion in new funding for local governments to increase their resilience to climate change, the White House said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the funding would allow states to "safeguard our communities for the future" and "reduce the impacts of climate change" as people grapple with prolonged droughts, wildfires, extreme heat, lost power and hurricanes due to the effects of climate change.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)