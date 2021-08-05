Left Menu

Biden giving states more than $3 billion for climate resilience

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:08 IST
Biden giving states more than $3 billion for climate resilience
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The Biden administration is committing more than $3 billion in new funding for local governments to increase their resilience to climate change, the White House said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the funding would allow states to "safeguard our communities for the future" and "reduce the impacts of climate change" as people grapple with prolonged droughts, wildfires, extreme heat, lost power and hurricanes due to the effects of climate change.

