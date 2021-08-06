Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet approves Rs 450 cr highway projects

While there is a Rs 63.75 crore project in Jamtara district, another Rs 88.46 crore project was given the nod for Palamu district.The other projects were approved for the districts of Latehar, Chatra, Pakur, Ranchi, Dumka and Jamtara, the spokesperson said.

Updated: 06-08-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 00:05 IST
The Jharkhand Cabinet on Thursday approved highway projects worth Rs 450 crore in various districts of the state, a government spokesperson said. The nod to the projects was given at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Most of these projects were transferred to the Road Construction Department from the Rural Works Department, the spokesperson told the media after the meeting. While there is a Rs 63.75 crore project in Jamtara district, another Rs 88.46 crore project was given the nod for Palamu district.

The other projects were approved for the districts of Latehar, Chatra, Pakur, Ranchi, Dumka and Jamtara, the spokesperson said.

