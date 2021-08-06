Odisha court awards man 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

A local court here Thursday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man after convicting him of rape of a minor girl in Odisha's Jajpur district six years ago.

Jajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Barik pronounced the verdict and sentenced Amaresh Panda (30) of Jayasingada village under Section 376 (2) and Section 511 of the IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Panda, the government pleader said, adding, the judgment was passed on the basis of 15 witnesses examined during the trial.

Panda had forcibly taken the 13-year-old girl to an under-construction building in the village and raped her in 2015, according to the prosecution.

