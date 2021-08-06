U.S. EPA proposes big boost in vehicle emissions stringency through 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it would propose reversing a Trump-era loosening of vehicle emissions rules, calling for a 10% hike in requirements for the 2023 model year.

The proposal also calls for a near 5% stringency increase in each model year from 2024 through 2026, but would not seek to reverse 2021 or 2022 model years that were cut by the Trump administration.

The rules would boost vehicle fuel efficiency by 2026 to the equivalent of 52 miles per gallon (mpg) versus 43.3 mpg under the Trump rule.

