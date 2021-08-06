Left Menu

Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims

The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday.The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:49 IST
Maha: 26 container homes to provide temporary accommodation to Taliye landslide victims
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration of Raigad in Maharashtra has received 26 container houses to provide temporary accommodation to the residents of Taliye village, which were affected by a devastating landslide last month, an official said on Friday.

The village, located in Mahad tehsil, had witnessed the deadliest landslide on July 22 following heavy rains, flattening several houses there. The incident had claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.

Before the landslide, there were 31 houses in the village, officials said.

In a statement, Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhary said, “We have received 26 container houses for the families in Taliye affected by the landslide. Prominent companies have donated these units as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).” These container houses have basic amenities, including toilets and kitchen platforms. The government is going to supply water and electricity to these houses. However, it is not mandatory for the villagers to move into these makeshift dwellings, she said.

''Since it takes time even to construct temporary shades for the affected people, these container houses will be used for the time being,'' she said, adding that these units have been kept in an open area in the village, away from the landslide site. As soon as the process to acquire land for the affected people gets over, their permanent rehabilitation will be done, she said. Choudhary said that similar container houses are going to be used at Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevnale villages in Poladpur tehsil of the district for temporary rehabilitation of villagers. Eleven persons had died during landslides in these two villages after the rain fury last month.

At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra . Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara were among the worst-affected districts.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a package of Rs 11,500 crore for the rain and flood-affected people, besides for repair works and reconstruction of roads and other critical infrastructure damaged in the deluge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021