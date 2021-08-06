5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Morigaon

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was reported in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:46 pm.

Advertisement

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 12:46:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Morigaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)