15-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Jhalawar; dozens of villages flooded

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him in a village in Jhalawar district on Friday following incessant rainfall over the past few days, police said.

Khanpur, Sarola, and Asnawar areas of Jhalawar were already facing a flood-like situation due to the rainfall over the last six days but the situation worsened on Friday morning as two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water.

The Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates at 11 am, releasing nearly 1,18,000 cusec of water, assistant engineer Surendra Dhakad said. More gates are likely to be opened later in the day as the water level in the dam is rising, he added.

In addition, the Bhim Sagar dam opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusec of water.

While the teenager died in Chandkhedi village under the Khanpur police station area of the district, two more houses collapsed in Borda village but no one was injured.

The body has been kept at a local hospital for autopsy, SHO of Khanpur police station Rameshchand said.

''Entire Khanpur area has turned into an island surrounded by the heavy flow of water, and several people were reportedly trapped in their villages, while the Jhalawar-Baran highway was disconnected due to heavy waterlogging,'' he said.

Around 18 people were reported trapped in a house in Galana village and six more in Khanpur town, the SHO said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Over three dozen villages in Asnawar, Khanpur, and Sarola areas of Jhalawar are inundated as the Ujjad, Rupehali, Chapi, Parvan and the Kalisindh rivers are over-flowing, an official from the Jhalawar flood control cell said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Rajesh Yadav said operations are underway to rescue people trapped in Khanpur, Asnawar, and Sarolakalan police station areas and shift them to safer locations.

