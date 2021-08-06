4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar Islands today

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Nicobar Islands on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 1:49 pm at a depth of 150 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 13:49:16 IST, Lat: 9.11 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, India," NCS said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)