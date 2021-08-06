Missing link on Delhi Metro's Pink Line plugged; becomes network's longest corridor

In a major boost for the Delhi Metro, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated Friday, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing.

After the flag-off, Puri tweeted, “Another significant effort to decongest Delhi & further strengthen the state-of-the-art, green & resilient metro rail network''.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network now spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon), DMRC officials said.

This corridor will be extended further from Majlis Park to Maujpur in Phase-IV, making it the longest single metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km of length. After the completion of Phase–IV, the Pink Line will also become the only ring corridor of metro in the country, Puri said in his address.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases starting 2018.

However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area could not be completed over land acquisition and other issues, due to which the line had remained disjointed there.

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, the Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor.

It will also connect many important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

The end-to-end linking of the Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it was delayed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bottleneck near Trilokpuri station was related to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of the metro segment, then about a few kilometres, remaining incomplete, making the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station a terminus.

Passenger services on the new segment began from 3 pm Friday.

DMRC authorities said that with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said despite roadblocks and COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been completed in record time of less than one year. Puri said that with the opening of this important connection, the 59-km-long Pink Line will seamlessly connect the northern and eastern fringes of Delhi with important markets, hospitals, transport hubs and prominent residential areas of south and central Delhi.

Kejriwal said it was a moment of great delight for the people of Delhi that this area of the city where a high volume of population lives is being connected to the metro.

Even though the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stretch is very short, it is very critical, he said.

Post-Covid, it's been a tough period for the DMRC, both financially as well as from the point of view of the new projects that they had undertaken. But, it showed great resilience in facing the crisis, the chief minister said.

Trains will be run with a temporary speed restriction of 25 kmph between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake stations (around 1.5 km stretch) due to the non-availability of automated signaling system in this stretch which is still under commissioning, the DMRC said in a statement.

The integration of the signaling system of this particular stretch in an already operational line is a challenging task and it is expected to get the system commissioned in about the next two months. Thereafter, trains will move with regular speed on this stretch too, eliminating the need for speed restriction, it said.

The DMRC is also developing an internal road below the viaduct at Trilokpuri which will connect the Vasundhara Road and Trilokpuri Road. The road will be 140 m in length. This will help in decongesting the area and will ease the traffic scenario, officials said.

To expedite the work and due to unavailability of space for casting yard near the site, a unique construction method was adopted by using steel girders instead of the conventional concrete ones. Train services from Majlis Park to Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin and Shiv Vihar to IP Extension sections will be available with a frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds, with 43 trains, including standby ones, during peak hours, officials said.

Services from Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin to IP Extension section will be available with a frequency of 10 minutes and 24 seconds with every alternate or second train going from Nizamuddin towards IP Extension and vice versa, the DMRC said.

