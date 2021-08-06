Left Menu

4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar Islands today

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Nicobar Islands on Friday.

ANI | Nicobar (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:27 IST
4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar Islands today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Nicobar Islands on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 1:49 pm at a depth of 150 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 13:49:16 IST, Lat: 9.11 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, India," NCS said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021