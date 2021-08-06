Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Women's marathon to start one hour early on Saturday

The Olympic women's marathon will start at 6 a.m. in Sapporo on Saturday, one hour earlier than initially planned due to the "weather", a Tokyo 2020 official said on Friday.

Reuters | Sapporo | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:11 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Women's marathon to start one hour early on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Olympic women's marathon will start at 6 a.m. in Sapporo on Saturday, one hour earlier than initially planned due to the "weather", a Tokyo 2020 official said on Friday. There is no change at this stage to the men's start time of 7 a.m. on Sunday, the official added.

The International Olympic Committee decided in 2019 to move the marathon to the northern city of Sapporo to escape the worst of Tokyo's summer heat. But Sapporo was just as hot as Tokyo on Friday with the mercury hitting a high of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021