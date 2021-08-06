Left Menu

Coronavirus: Scientists from 4 BRICS nations to carry out genomic sequencing, mathematical modelling

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scientists from India, China, Russia, and Brazil will carry out genomic sequencing of the novel coronavirus, and also studies on epidemiology and mathematical modeling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said Friday.

Whole-genome sequencing is required for the identification of genetic mutations and recombinations of the virus, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. Mathematical modeling is required to project its future spread.

''Keeping this in mind, a research plan has been made by including expertise of scientists and engineers from diverse backgrounds,'' the statement said.

The study will provide a common platform to share and analyze the data of four different countries and understand the spread routes and transmission dynamics of the virus, it added.

A consortium consisting of Ch Sasikala, Professor, Centre for Environment, Institute of Science and Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad; Yuhua Xin, Professorate Senior Engineer Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China; Ivan Sobolev, Senior Researcher, Federal Research Center of Fundamental and Translational Medicine, Timakova, Russia; Dr. Marilda Mendonça Siqueira, Respiratory Viruses and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute, Fiocruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will carry out different arms of this BRICS-Multilateral Research and Development Project, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Under this research supported by the DST, the Indian and Brazilian sides will assess the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in environmental samples through metagenome analysis for wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) surveillance, the statement said.

The Chinese and Russian scientists will carry out the Real-Time PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 in biological material (nasopharyngeal swabs) from patients with symptoms of respiratory diseases and investigate the genomic variability, comparative genomics, and phylogenetic analysis.

''The genomic, metagenomic, and epidemiological data from India, China, Russia, and Brazil will be integrated to develop mathematical models for mutations analysis, population genetics, phylogenetic relationship, recombination analysis, and risk evaluation to reveal spread network and dynamics of the virus,'' it said.

This can help trace the spread routes and dynamics of the virus. The database developed by the different groups will also compare the distribution and survival of the virus in the different regions and establish the surveillance of the relevant early warning system, it added.

The collaborative research plan has been developed considering the strengths of international collaborators from the Institute of Microbiology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences of China; the Federal Research Centre of Fundamental and Translational Medicine of Russia, and Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute of Brazil.

