Left Menu

Soccer-Le Parisien: PSG directors working on financial plan for possible move for Messi

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:27 IST
Soccer-Le Parisien: PSG directors working on financial plan for possible move for Messi
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • France

The directors of French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are working on a financial plan for any possible move for Argentine star Lionel Messi, the Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Friday.

Le Parisien added that Messi's entourage had made contact with PSG on Thursday regarding any possible transfer from Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021