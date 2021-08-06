Soccer-Le Parisien: PSG directors working on financial plan for possible move for Messi

The directors of French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are working on a financial plan for any possible move for Argentine star Lionel Messi, the Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Friday.

Le Parisien added that Messi's entourage had made contact with PSG on Thursday regarding any possible transfer from Barcelona.

