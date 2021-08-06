Left Menu

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 17 districts in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange and yellow alerts for 17 districts of flood-hit Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The orange alert - forecasting heavy to very heavy rain (measuring between 64.5 and 204 mm) at isolated places and valid till Saturday morning - has been issued for five districts – Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Ashok Nagar.

Besides, the yellow alert - warning of heavy rainfall (ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm) at isolated places - has been issued for 12 districts - Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Sheopur, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Furthermore, the IMD forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in districts falling under nine divisions, including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur.

These forecasts are valid till Saturday morning, PK Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office, said.

He said a lower pressure area was lying over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

Saha said almost entire MP received interment rainfall in the last 24 hours.

He said Guna district in the Gwalior division received 156 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on Friday.

So far, 12 people have died and seven injured in various rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of the state, officials said on Thursday.

These divisions were being pounded by heavy rains since Sunday, but downpour has now abated.

