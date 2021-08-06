Odd News Roundup: Penguins missing visitors, say keepers, at locked-down Thai Zoo; Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota and more

Left Menu

Thailand is fighting its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and has introduced strict movement curbs that have seen many public places, including zoos, shuttered. Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Penguins missing visitors, say keepers, at locked-down Thai Zoo

The flip flop sound of penguin feet rang out at an empty zoo in Thailand on Thursday as a parade of birds waddled out of their enclosure for their daily splash in a pool to keep them healthy during a COVID-19 lockdown. Thailand is fighting its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and has introduced strict movement curbs that have seen many public places, including zoos, shuttered.

Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for a press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Ibiza seeks detectives to crash parties as COVID-19 surges

Wanted: private detectives who can pass as tourists to help stop illegal raves on the Spanish party island of Ibiza. Successful applicants will be aged from 30 to 40, and able to blend in with party-goers. Their task will be to find out when and where parties will take place, and tip-off police.

