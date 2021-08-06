Left Menu

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:38 IST
Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon
  • Country:
  • Greece

A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday. The 38-year-old, a resident of the suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia on the outskirts of the city, received a head injury when the pylon fell on him, the KAT hospital said in a statement.

Firefighters have been battling to contain dozens of fires close to the Greek capital, which have forced thousands to flee their houses. At least nine people have been treated in hospital but no deaths had been reported prior to Friday's incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021