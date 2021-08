Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday. The 38-year-old, a resident of the suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia on the outskirts of the city, received a head injury when the pylon fell on him, the KAT hospital said in a statement.

Firefighters have been battling to contain dozens of fires close to the Greek capital, which have forced thousands to flee their houses. At least nine people have been treated in hospital but no deaths had been reported prior to Friday's incident.

