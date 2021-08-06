MP rains: Task force to be set up to provide relief

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to constitute a task force for providing relief to flood-affected people and announced some immediate relief measures.

Among other things, it decided to provide 50 kg of additional foodgrains from ration shops, Rs 1.20 lakh for reconstruction of damaged houses, an immediate assistance of Rs 6,000 and ex-gratia help of Rs four lakh for the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

Rains pounded the Chambal and Gwalior divisions of the state in the last few days, causing massive floods and claiming at least 12 lives. Some 30,790 people were shifted to safer places.

The decision about relief measures was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official release said.

The chief minister noted that he had not witnessed such devastation in his lifetime, it said.

A task force including officials of 11 concerned departments will be set up for better coordination and implementation relief measures, Chouhan announced during the meeting.

A relief package will be announced for flood victims and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that there will be no problem in providing help, the official said.

While hundreds of cattle perished in flood-related incidents and infrastructure including electricity lines, poles and transformers was damaged, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that a large number of people were rescued in time, the official said.

Chouhan also informed that a report will be sent to the Center after a preliminary survey of the damage, followed by a detailed report. The floods mainly affected the districts of Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind and Morena, he said.

The chief minister thanked the Army and other disaster management agencies for helping the state government.

