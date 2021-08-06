Left Menu

MP: Three members of family die after inhaling toxic gas in well

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:01 IST
MP: Three members of family die after inhaling toxic gas in well
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family died after inhaling a poisonous gas in a well in Para village of Bhind district on Friday, a police official said.

Initially, one Bhure Khan (20) got inside the well to take out a faulty irrigation pump, but when he did not return and did not respond when called, another member of the family, Basharat Khan (40), entered the water body, the official said.

Sensing something was wrong, a third member of the family, Haneef Khan (42), entered the well, but he, too, was unable to come out of the water body, he said.

Their relatives then alerted the police, which took the trio out of the well and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead after examination, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

The doctors said the trio died after inhaling some poisonous gas, he stated, adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021