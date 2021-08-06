MP: Three members of family die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Three members of a family died after inhaling a poisonous gas in a well in Para village of Bhind district on Friday, a police official said.

Initially, one Bhure Khan (20) got inside the well to take out a faulty irrigation pump, but when he did not return and did not respond when called, another member of the family, Basharat Khan (40), entered the water body, the official said.

Advertisement

Sensing something was wrong, a third member of the family, Haneef Khan (42), entered the well, but he, too, was unable to come out of the water body, he said.

Their relatives then alerted the police, which took the trio out of the well and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead after examination, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

The doctors said the trio died after inhaling some poisonous gas, he stated, adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)