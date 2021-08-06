Boy killed in wall collapse after heavy rain in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, dozens of villages flooded

A 15-year-old boy died as a wall of his house collapsed on him Jhalawar district on Friday as heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Rajasthan's Hadauti region affected normal life.

Khanpur, which received the highest 172 mm of rains in a day, Sarola and Asnawar areas of Jhalawar were already facing a flood-like situation due to intense rain in the last six days. The situation worsened on Friday morning as two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water.

Advertisement

The Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates at 11 am, releasing nearly 1,18,000 cusec of water. More gates are likely to be opened as the water level in the dam is rising, assistant engineer Surendra Dhakad said.

The Bhim Sagar dam opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusecs of water.

Isolated places in Jhalawar, Baran and Kota witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall while several other areas in the eastern parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, according to the meteorological department. Apart from Jhalawar, several areas in Baran district are facing a flood-like situation with most of the rivers in the region are overflowing. The Baran-Jhalawar road is inundated.

While the teenager died in Chandkhedi village under the Khanpur police station area of Jhalawar district, two more houses collapsed in Borda village but no one was injured.

The body has been kept at a local hospital for autopsy, SHO of Khanpur police station Rameshchand said.

''Entire Khanpur area has turned into an island surrounded by a heavy flow of water, and several people were reportedly trapped in their villages, while the Jhalawar-Baran highway was disconnected due to heavy waterlogging,'' he said.

Around 18 people were reported trapped in a house in Galana village and six more in Khanpur town, the SHO said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Over three dozen villages in Asnawar, Khanpur and Sarola areas of Jhalawar are inundated as the Ujjad, Rupehali, Chapi, Parvan and the Kalisindh rivers are over-flowing, an official from the Jhalawar flood control cell said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Rajesh Yadav said operations are underway to rescue people trapped in Khanpur, Asnawar and Sarolakalan police station areas and shift them to safer locations. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur, Karauli and Baran districts on Saturday.

An official of the department said that rainfall activities are likely to reduce in the next 24 hours after the weakening of the low-pressure area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)