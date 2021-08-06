Left Menu

MP floods: CM calls Shah, seeks help to rescue stranded people in Ashok Nagar

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:45 IST
MP floods: CM calls Shah, seeks help to rescue stranded people in Ashok Nagar
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre's help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.

Army and National Disaster Response Force teams were needed to evacuate the stranded persons as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to inclement weather, he told Shah, the chief minister's office said.

Following his conversation with the Union home minister, teams of NDRF and Army have been rushed to the spot, it added.

Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021