Sultry weather in Delhi, max temperature 36.7 deg C

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent and 55 per cent.

Advertisement

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and drizzle at isolated places on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 27 degrees respectively.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)