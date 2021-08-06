Left Menu

Lightning claims five lives in Jharkhand

PTI | Godda | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people died on Friday after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Godda district and three others sustained injuries as heavy rain lashed parts of the state, an official here said.

All of them were working in paddy fields in separate villages when lightning struck them, he said.

Of the five victims, three are women, the official said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post- mortem examination, he said, adding that the three injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

