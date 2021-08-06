Rains cause flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, heavy downpour in deluge-hit MP abate

Sultry weather prevailed in most of north India on Friday and intense rain in parts of Rajasthan forced dams to release 1.5 lakh cusec water causing flood-like situation while heavy rainfall is likely in deluge-hit Madhya Pradesh where the almost week-long downpour has temporarily subsided.

In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a boy died when a wall of his house collapsed as very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state's Hadauti region affected normal life.

Khanpur, which received the highest 172 mm of rains in a day, Sarola and Asnawar areas of Jhalawar were facing a flood-like situation due to intense rain in the last six days. On Friday morning, two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water worsening the situation.

The Kalisindh dam opened 10 gates at 11 am, releasing nearly 1,18,000 cusecs of water while the Bhim Sagar dam opened five gates and released nearly 50,000 cusecs.

Apart from Jhalawar, several areas in Baran district are facing a flood-like situation with most of the rivers in the region are overflowing. The Baran-Jhalawar road is inundated.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur, Karauli and Baran districts on Saturday. An official of the department said that rainfall activities are likely to reduce in the next 24 hours after the weakening of the low-pressure area.

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent and 55 per cent.

Haryana and Punjab witnessed weather similar to Delhi. Gurgaon registered a high of 34.9 degrees Celsius. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and Hisar registered a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 32.2 degrees Celsius and Patiala at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with Deoband in Saharanpur recorded 5 cm of precipitation, Gaighat in Ballia and Allahabad 4 cm each, Salempur in Deoria and Muzaffarnagar 3 cm each.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Varanasi at 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall has abated in Madhya Pradesh after intense showers pounded the state for close to a week claiming 12 lives in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions and displacing many.

The entire state received interment rainfall on Friday with Guna district in Gwalior division receiving 156 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for 17 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The orange alert for Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts while the yellow warning is for Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Sheopur, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre's help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.

Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were needed to evacuate the stranded persons as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to inclement weather, he told Shah. According to the Chief Minister's Office, teams of the NDRF and Army have been rushed to the spot after the conversation.

In West Bengal, at least six districts are reeling under flood woes following the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams, along with a spell of heavy rain.

Thousands of villagers in Hoogly district have moved to relief camps as both the Army and the NDRF distributed relief to the affected. Helicopters of the Indian Air Force had rescued 31 people from Khanakul during the last weekend.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation fairly widespread rainfall in Jharkhand and Bihar is likely from next Sunday. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh may recieve scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in the next five days, the IMD said.

Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over peninsular India and adjoining east Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next four to five days, the weather department said.