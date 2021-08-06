Delhi Assembly to be brought on tourism map of city: Speaker Goel

In a year's time, people will be able to see the British-era execution room of revolutionaries along with other tourist attractions in the historic Delhi Assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said Friday. He said the Delhi Assembly will be developed into a tourist spot where people will also be able to watch a film depicting the history of the assembly and the city.

''Tourism activities will be developed in the Delhi Assembly. Under this project, people will be also to visit Fansi Ghar (the room which was used to hang revolutionaries) in the Assembly premise. ''A film on the history of Delhi and its development over the years will be showcased in the premise. We aim to complete this before August 15, 2022. We will bring Delhi Assembly on the map of tourism spots in the city, Goel told a press conference.

Advertisement

He said that tourists will be allowed to visit the Assembly premises only when there is no session. He said that tourists can relive the history of the Assembly and the city and can see the 'Ashok Stambh', the gallery of portraits of freedom fighters and other luminaries among others.

The Speaker said the Delhi government's tourism department will be roped in the project to give it a practical shape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)