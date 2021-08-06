Left Menu

East Delhi Mayor orders construction of toilets for women sanitation workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday directed officials to ensure construction of toilets for women sanitation workers in Pandav Nagar after they complained of lack of the facility in the area.

The mayor had gone on an official visit to the area and interacted with sanitation staff, officials said.

During the inspection, he interacted with women sanitation workers and listened to their problems, they said.

The women sanitation workers told him that there was no women's toilet nearby in the area, which caused them a lot of problem. Besides, there was no place to sit and take rest during work.

The mayor consulted the officials concerned and said a park has been identified for the purpose.

Aggarwal directed officials to ensure that toilets and a proper sitting area with shade, was built for them.

The mayor said it is the primary responsibility of the corporation to ensure cleanliness, so it is also the duty of the corporation to take seriously the problems faced by the sanitation workers.

Chairman of Shahdara South Zone, Himanshi Pandey and local area councillor Govind Agarwal and other senior officers were also present during the inspection.

