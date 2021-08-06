Left Menu

MP: NDRF reaches Ashok Nagar to rescue people from flooded villages

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:46 IST
MP: NDRF reaches Ashok Nagar to rescue people from flooded villages
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the National Disaster Response Force on Friday night arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district to rescue around 50 people stuck in flooded areas, an official said.

“A team of NDRF has reached. Another team is on its way and is going to arrive shortly,” district collector Abhay Verma told PTI over phone around 10.45 pm.

Earlier in the evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking NDRF and Army teams to rescue those stranded as IAF choppers could not fly to help them due to inclement weather.

Collector Verma said these people were stranded in five or six villages of Bahadurpur and Ashok Nagar tehsils.

Teams of the Army and Air Force were expected to arrive on Saturday to join in the operation, he said from one of the stranded spots.

“There is still water in these villages,'' he added. Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021