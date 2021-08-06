MP: NDRF reaches Ashok Nagar to rescue people from flooded villages

A team of the National Disaster Response Force on Friday night arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district to rescue around 50 people stuck in flooded areas, an official said.

“A team of NDRF has reached. Another team is on its way and is going to arrive shortly,” district collector Abhay Verma told PTI over phone around 10.45 pm.

Earlier in the evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking NDRF and Army teams to rescue those stranded as IAF choppers could not fly to help them due to inclement weather.

Collector Verma said these people were stranded in five or six villages of Bahadurpur and Ashok Nagar tehsils.

Teams of the Army and Air Force were expected to arrive on Saturday to join in the operation, he said from one of the stranded spots.

“There is still water in these villages,'' he added. Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.

