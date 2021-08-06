Maha: Woman injured in Raigad landslide dies
A woman rescued from the landslide which devastated Taliye village in Maharashtra's Raigad district last month died during treatment on Friday, a police official said.
Sangeeta Kondalkar (41) died at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai early in the morning, he said.
At least 53 bodies were recovered from the site while 31 were missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, flattened several houses in the village on July 22.
