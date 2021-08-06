Left Menu

Maha: Woman injured in Raigad landslide dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman rescued from the landslide which devastated Taliye village in Maharashtra's Raigad district last month died during treatment on Friday, a police official said.

Sangeeta Kondalkar (41) died at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai early in the morning, he said.

At least 53 bodies were recovered from the site while 31 were missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, flattened several houses in the village on July 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

