No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

NASA's Perseverance rover didn't collect any Martian rock during its first attempt to core a sample on Mars and seal it in a sample tube, according to the data sent to Earth, the U.S. space agency said on Saturday.

#SamplingMars is one of my most complicated tasks. Early pics and data show a successful drill hole, but no sample in the tube–something we've never seen in testing on Earth. Mars keeps surprising us. We're working through this new challenge. More to come. https://t.co/XyXBssvKe6 pic.twitter.com/VTNvMA2jqN Advertisement August 6, 2021

In a press release, NASA said that the Perseverance mission is assembling a response team to analyze the data. Once the team has a better understanding of what happened, it will be able to ascertain when to schedule the next sample collection attempt.

The initial thinking is that the empty tube is more likely a result of the rock target not reacting the way we expected during coring, and less likely a hardware issue with the Sampling and Caching System. Over the next few days, the team will be spending more time analyzing the data we have, and also acquiring some additional diagnostic data to support understanding the root cause for the empty tube. Jennifer Trosper, project manager for Perseverance at JPL.

According to NASA, its previous mission on the Red Planet have also encountered surprising rock and regolith properties during sample collection and other activities. For instance, the Phoenix mission sampled soil that was "sticky" and difficult to move into onboard science instruments, resulting in multiple tries before achieving success.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring Jezero Crater, where it will be gathering samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) for future analysis on Earth. A key objective for Perseverance's mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.