Left Menu

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

In a press release, NASA said that the Perseverance mission is assembling a response team to analyze the data. Once the team has a better understanding of what happened, it will be able to ascertain when to schedule the next sample collection attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:13 IST
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA
According to NASA, its previous mission on the Red Planet have also encountered surprising rock and regolith properties during sample collection and other activities. Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance rover didn't collect any Martian rock during its first attempt to core a sample on Mars and seal it in a sample tube, according to the data sent to Earth, the U.S. space agency said on Saturday.

In a press release, NASA said that the Perseverance mission is assembling a response team to analyze the data. Once the team has a better understanding of what happened, it will be able to ascertain when to schedule the next sample collection attempt.

The initial thinking is that the empty tube is more likely a result of the rock target not reacting the way we expected during coring, and less likely a hardware issue with the Sampling and Caching System. Over the next few days, the team will be spending more time analyzing the data we have, and also acquiring some additional diagnostic data to support understanding the root cause for the empty tube.

Jennifer Trosper, project manager for Perseverance at JPL.

According to NASA, its previous mission on the Red Planet have also encountered surprising rock and regolith properties during sample collection and other activities. For instance, the Phoenix mission sampled soil that was "sticky" and difficult to move into onboard science instruments, resulting in multiple tries before achieving success.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring Jezero Crater, where it will be gathering samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) for future analysis on Earth. A key objective for Perseverance's mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021