Mizoram stares at fuel shortage amid border row, orders rationing

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Mizoram government ordered rationing the purchase of diesel and petrol as the movement of vehicles, including the tankers carrying fuel, continued to remain shut on National Highway-306.

The order issued by the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department on Friday said that the state could face a huge crisis of fuel, which comes via neighboring Assam, due to the inter-state border dispute.

''All filling stations are instructed not to issue petrol and diesel beyond the permitted quantities. Only those vehicles that go to filling stations will be issued oil,'' the order said.

The quantity of fuel that can be purchased at a time by heavy motor vehicles such as six, eight, and twelve-wheelers is capped at 50 liters, and 20 liters for medium motor vehicles like pick-up trucks.

Maximum three liters of oil is allowed for scooters, five liters for other two-wheelers, and 10 liters for cars, the order said.

Trucks carrying rice bags, oil, and LPG will be allowed to get fuel, which will be sufficient enough for up and down travel, it said.

Drawing of fuel in containers or gallon barrels from filling stations is strictly prohibited, it said.

The order also said that all filling stations will have to submit active stock positions to the state Legal Metrology Department every day.

They should not distribute oil without prior permission of the Supply Department when their stock position stands at 5,000 liters for petrol and 7,000 liters for high-speed diesel, it added.

All filling stations will be opened from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The movement of vehicles on the NH-306 continued to be shut even as the Assam government withdrew the advisory over travelling in Mizoram, following the border clash between the two Northeastern states, officials said.

As most of Mizoram's supplies come via Assam through the NH-306, the no movement of vehicles for the last two weeks has hit the resources, including essential items, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

