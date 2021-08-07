Odd News Roundup: Penguins missing visitors, say keepers, at locked-down Thai Zoo; Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Penguins missing visitors, say keepers, at locked-down Thai Zoo

The flip flop sound of penguin feet rang out at an empty zoo in Thailand on Thursday as a parade of birds waddled out of their enclosure for their daily splash in a pool to keep them healthy during a COVID-19 lockdown. Thailand is fighting its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and has introduced strict movement curbs that have seen many public places, including zoos, shuttered.

Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for a press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes

The colorful tins piled high around Belgian collector Yvette Dardenne used to contain goods ranging from chocolates, toffees, coffee, and rice to tobacco, talc, and shoe polish, and come from as far away as India. Yvette Dardenne, 83, has accumulated almost 60,000 vintage tin boxes from all over the world since starting her collection some 30 years ago.

