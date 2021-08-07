Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:41 IST
Man dies after his Bluetooth headphones explode in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man died when his Bluetooth headphone device exploded here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Udaipuria village of Chomu town in Jaipur district on Friday when Rakesh Kumar Nagar was preparing for a competitive examination at his residence, they said.

He was using the Bluetooth headphone device while it was plugged into an electrical outlet, police said.

The device exploded all of a sudden leaving Nagar unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed during treatment, they said, adding both his ears had suffered injuries.

Dr L N Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital said the man was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition.

He died during treatment at the hospital, Rundla said.

The man probably died of cardiac arrest, he added.

According to police, Rakesh was married in February this year and was the eldest of siblings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

