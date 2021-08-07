Left Menu

Develop border areas to mitigate migration: Arunachal CM to Centre

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:51 IST
Develop border areas to mitigate migration: Arunachal CM to Centre
Pema Khandu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the Centre for comprehensive infrastructure and development schemes for the border areas to mitigate migration.

Khandu called on Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Friday and suggested developing model villages with all basic amenities in the border areas so that it benefits the local populace and promotes tourism in the region.

In the meeting, he emphasized the introduction of the Northeastern states in the national curriculum to create greater awareness and promote fraternity among all Indians, as per an official statement.

Khandu said the North Eastern Council should act as a think tank of the region for the creation of ideas and promoting overall development.

Khandu also called on Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and briefed him about the sports scenario of the state.

He informed the minister that Arunachal Pradesh has tremendous potential in sports activities.

''The youth in the state have taken sports as a career option which is in fact a positive sign," Khandu said, underscoring inadequate infrastructure and facilities as bottlenecks in the sports sector of the state.

The chief minister urged Thakur to address the issue and release funds pending with the ministry under various heads.

Khandu later called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri and placed a request for the financial requirements on the Urban Tourism Infrastructure Development Plan for 12 tourist circuits of the state.

He urged the minister to consider implementing a GIS-based integrated drainage master plan for the capital region, besides seeking relaxation for Arunachal Pradesh on eligibility under the AMRUT scheme.

Khandu also discussed pending petroleum exploration licenses and petroleum mining lease in Arunachal Pradesh and promotion and mining activities in the state.

Matters such as the establishment of a nursing college in Itanagar, support for the development of the state through PSUs, and the establishment of storage depots of petroleum products were also discussed in the meeting.

The Union ministers assured to lend all possible support to the state, the statement said.

Khandu was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during the meetings, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021