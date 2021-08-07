Blaze sweeps through Athens suburbs in fifth day of Greece wildfires

Flames swept through a residential town outside Athens overnight as wildfires burned across Greece for a fifth day on Saturday, and hundreds of people were evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital. The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battle to contain its spread.

Wildfires have erupted in many parts of the country amid Greece's worst heatwave in more than 30 years, tearing through tens of thousands of acres of forestland, destroying homes and businesses, and killing animals. Temperatures have been over 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) all week. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking after visiting the main fire control center in Athens on Saturday, called it a "nightmarish summer", adding the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives".

Advertisement

The government planned to reimburse people affected by the fires and would designate the burned land as areas for reforestation, he said. More than 700 firefighters, including reinforcements from Cyprus, France, and Israel, have been deployed to fight the blaze north of Athens, assisted by the army and water-bombing aircraft.

Overnight on Saturday, strong winds pushed the fire into the town of Thrakomakedones, where it burned homes. Residents had been ordered to evacuate and there were no immediate reports of casualties. "(It's) really bad," said Thanasis Kaloudis, a resident of the town. "All of Greece has burned."

Fires on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, are scattered from one end on the Gulf of Euboea across to the other, facing the Aegean Sea. Hundreds of people, including many elderly residents, were evacuated by ferry late on Friday from the town of Limni on Evia as flames reached the shore and the sky turned an apocalyptic red.

Authorities have battled more than 400 wildfires across Greece in the last 24 hours, with the biggest fronts still burning in the north of Athens, Evia, and areas in the Peloponnese including Mani, Messinia, and ancient Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games. One man died on Friday after being injured by an electricity pylon in a fire-stricken area near Athens, and at least nine others have been injured, authorities said.

Residents in the suburbs north of Athens have been forced to leave in a hurry with the few belongings they can take. "Our business, our home, all of our property is there. I hope they don't burn," Yorgos Papaioannou, 26, said on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as ash fell around them from the smoke-filled sky.

He had left the town of Polydendri when police ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. In neighboring Turkey, authorities are battling the country's worst-ever wildfires. Flames sweeping through its southwestern coastal regions forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. In Italy, hot winds fanned flames on the island of Sicily this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)