Keltropn ties up with NPOL to manufacture Defence equipment

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:42 IST
Keltron, a public sector undertaking under the Kerala government, on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with the National Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) hereto manufacture and deliver Defence equipment.

NPOL is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, under the Ministry of Defence.

The MoU was signed here betweenKerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) CMD N Narayana Murthy and NPOL DirectorS Vijayan Pillai in the presence of state Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

''The MoU was signed for developing USHUS sonar simulators, for the use of submarines of the Indian Navy, advanced communication devices used in ships and submarines and other equipment,'' Rajeeve said in a release.

The Keltron Controls at Aroor near here has received an order worth Rs 70 crore and another set of orders worth Rs 45 crore will be received this year,the release said.

''NPOL has placed an order, for Rs 20 crore worth equipment, to the Keltron Tool room at Kuttipuram and is expecting more orders worth Rs 18 crore this year,'' it said.

