Flood disaster massive in north MP: Kamal Nath, questions govt's response

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday said floods have caused an ''unprecedented'' massive damage in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and asked the state government to not play politics. As per the state government, more than 1,250 villages were affected in the north MP by the deluge following heavy rains earlier this week. The fatality count in rain-related incidents increased to 24, officials said on Saturday.

Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind, and Morena districts were battered by heavy rains. "I have never seen such a disaster in life", Nath told reporters here after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Sheopur and visiting some other districts.

"I saw 80 percent of the people on rooftops. Enormous damage was caused to the land and crops due to the flood,'' he said. Responding to a query, the former chief minister said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has made a slew of announcements, but ''this is not the time of (playing) politics. We are extending help. The Congress will continue to help," he said. Nath said Congress will raise questions on the damaged bridges, loss of crops etc. "How you (the government) are going to assess the losses to pay compensation. How much help you are going to provide? When will the bridges damaged by rains will be repaired and houses will be provided to the people rendered homeless due to the flood,'' he questioned.

Addressing 'Anna Utsav' programme earlier in the day, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 8,832 people were rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far.

