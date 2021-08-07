Delhi's stock of Covid vaccine doses rises to 8.81 lakh with supply of 2 lakh jabs

Addition of two lakh doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines has taken the number of jabs available in the national capital to over 8.81 lakh which would last for eight days, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin on Saturday.

According to it, 83,833 vaccines were administered in Delhi on Friday, of which 59,824 were first doses and 34,009 second ones.

So far, 1,05,59,669 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital and that include 28,75,599 second jabs.

Of the two lakh vaccine doses provided to Delhi on Friday, 1.5 lakh are Covishield doses and 50,000 Covaxin. The city's current stock is 8,81,320, the bulletin stated.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses daily.

