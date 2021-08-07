Left Menu

Rescue ship carrying 257 migrants docks in Sicily port

The migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a Reuters witness said. Sea Watch and Ocean Viking, a vessel run by European charity SOS Mediterranee, pulled a total of 394 migrants from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean last Sunday and have been looking for a port to disembark since.

Reuters | Trapani | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:01 IST
Rescue ship carrying 257 migrants docks in Sicily port
  • Country:
  • Italy

A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia. Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by German organisation Sea Watch, approached the port of Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily.

One sat on deck and held up a sign which read "Italy Good". The migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a Reuters witness said.

Sea Watch and Ocean Viking, a vessel run by European charity SOS Mediterranee, pulled a total of 394 migrants from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean last Sunday and have been looking for a port to disembark since. Ocean Viking is still at sea. Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months due to warmer weather.

According to the U.N.-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021