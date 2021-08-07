Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall in eastern UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:38 IST
Light to moderate rain occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state.

Rainfall was recorded in Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Siddharth Nagar, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, Lucknow, Lalitpur, Moradabad and Sambhal, the MeT said.

Varanasi was the hottest as mercury levels reached 37.2 degrees Celsius in the city.

The MeT has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

Thundershower is very likely at many places over western UP and at isolated places over eastern UP on Monday, it said.

