Jitendra Singh advocates mandatory blood sugar test for every pregnant woman

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday advocated mandatory blood sugar test for every pregnant woman even if she does not have any symptom of diabetes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 15th Annual Conference of the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI 2021), virtually, Singh, a diabetologist, said diagnosis of the disease is vital to prevent the disease among the young generation.

He said any diagnostic criteria and procedure should be simple, doable, economical and evidence-based.

In this aspect, diagnosis of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus with a 'Single-Test Procedure' recommended by DIPSI and endorsed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is an affordable test to meet the requirement of all strata of society, Singh said.

This test procedure has been approved by World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (FIGO) and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

The minister said the Health Ministry has mandated screening of all pregnant women for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus as part of a routine antenatal package according to the country's 2014 national guidelines, but its real operationalisation at the primary healthcare level is still suboptimal.

Singh mentioned that Gestational Diabetes Mellitus is a rapidly escalating global public health problem with rising prevalence among all age groups. He said in India alone, Gestational Diabetes Mellitus complicates nearly four million pregnancies annually.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF 2019) has estimated that diabetes affects about 463 million people globally which is projected to increase to 642 million people by the year 2040, he said. In 2019, the global prevalence of Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy in the age group of 20-49 years was estimated to be 20.4 million or 15.8 per cent of live births. They had some form of hyperglycemia in pregnancy, of which 83.6 per cent were due to GDM, which has emerged as a global public health problem.

Singh said as poor glycemic control in GDM or HIP is a future risk for the development of metabolic syndrome/NCD in the offspring born out of HIP, every effort has to be made to avert the rising burden of NCD by providing excellent care during gestation to reduce all the feto-maternal adverse outcomes associated with this condition.

Singh also virtually released DIPSI 2021 Guidelines and a book penned by Prof V Seshaiah, founder patron, DIPSI.

