Five killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:54 IST
Five killed in lightning strikes in Odisha
  • India

At least five persons, including three women, died and five others were injured when lightning struck them in three districts of Odisha on Saturday, police said.

The incidents took place when all of them were engaged in paddy cultivation work in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, they said. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, one person was electrocuted in a paddy field at Kasabajaypur village in Balasore district after coming in contact with a live electric wire attached to a lift irrigation point, a police officer said.

Tension prevailed in the village as locals prevented police from taking the body for post-mortem examination, demanding adequate compensation for the family of the deceased, officials said.

