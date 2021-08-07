Left Menu

145 people trapped in inundated MP village rescued

PTI | Kota | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:04 IST
145 people trapped in inundated MP village rescued
  • Country:
  • India

At least 145 people were rescued after being trapped overnight in their houses in a village in Madhya Pradesh when Parvati river flooded its banks, officials said on Saturday.

A helicopter and boats were sent by the MP government to rescue residents of Sunda village in Guna district and they were taken to Chabra town of Rajasthan's Baran district, they said.

Baran Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal said around 145 people of Sunda village were trapped in the flooding waters of the river since Friday night.

Guna collector and SP reached Chabra on Friday night and camped at the spot for the rescue operation which was carried out by the NDRF and Rajasthan's SDRF, he added.

The operation was launched at 8 am on Saturday and it lasted for 7 hours. Most of the people were rescued by the helicopter and some by boats, he said. The rescued people are staying in Tehsil building in Chabra, the SP added.

SHO (Bapcha) Mahendra Yadav said the Guna district administration chose to rescue the villagers through Rajasthan as it was safer compared to the Madhya Pradesh side where there were 4-5 huge water bodies in the way, he added.

Sunda village falls in the middle of the flow of Parvati river and is inundated most of the times during Monsoon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021