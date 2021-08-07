145 people trapped in inundated MP village rescued

At least 145 people were rescued after being trapped overnight in their houses in a village in Madhya Pradesh when Parvati river flooded its banks, officials said on Saturday.

A helicopter and boats were sent by the MP government to rescue residents of Sunda village in Guna district and they were taken to Chabra town of Rajasthan's Baran district, they said.

Baran Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal said around 145 people of Sunda village were trapped in the flooding waters of the river since Friday night.

Guna collector and SP reached Chabra on Friday night and camped at the spot for the rescue operation which was carried out by the NDRF and Rajasthan's SDRF, he added.

The operation was launched at 8 am on Saturday and it lasted for 7 hours. Most of the people were rescued by the helicopter and some by boats, he said. The rescued people are staying in Tehsil building in Chabra, the SP added.

SHO (Bapcha) Mahendra Yadav said the Guna district administration chose to rescue the villagers through Rajasthan as it was safer compared to the Madhya Pradesh side where there were 4-5 huge water bodies in the way, he added.

Sunda village falls in the middle of the flow of Parvati river and is inundated most of the times during Monsoon, he said.

