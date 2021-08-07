Left Menu

8 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:30 IST
8 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Eight people, including three women and two girls, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Palamu districts on Saturday, officials said.

Six of the seven people were working in their agricultural fields, while a 13-year-old boy was returning home when lightning struck them, they said.

Six deaths took place in Hazaribag district, and two in Palamu, the officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

