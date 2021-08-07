Jammu erupts in celebration after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics

People poured into the streets in different parts of Jammu, bursting crackers and dancing to the beats of drums and Bollywood songs, to celebrate athlete Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old athlete from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals to stun the athletics world.

The celebrations of Chopra's win started in the old city here and later spread to other areas.

People were seen carrying Chopra's photos and distributing sweets to celebrate his Olympic feat.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)