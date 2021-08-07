Left Menu

Jammu erupts in celebration after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:31 IST
Jammu erupts in celebration after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People poured into the streets in different parts of Jammu, bursting crackers and dancing to the beats of drums and Bollywood songs, to celebrate athlete Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

The 23-year-old athlete from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals to stun the athletics world.

The celebrations of Chopra's win started in the old city here and later spread to other areas.

People were seen carrying Chopra's photos and distributing sweets to celebrate his Olympic feat.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021