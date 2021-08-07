SCOREBOARD: STUMPS DAY 4
Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England.
England 1st Innings 183 India 1st Innings 278 England 2nd Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Siraj 18 Dom Sibley c Pant b Bumrah 28 Zak Crawley c Pant b Bumrah 6 Joe Root c Pant b Bumrah 109 Jonny Bairstow c Ravindra Jadeja b Siraj 30 Dan Lawrence lbw Thakur 25 Jos Buttler b Thakur 17 Sam Curran c Siraj b Bumrah 32 Ollie Robinson c Rahane b Shami 15 Stuart Broad b Bumrah 0 James Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-5, lb-2, w-6, nb-10) 23 Total (All out 85.5 Overs) 303 Fall of Wickets: 1-37, 2-46, 3-135, 4-177, 5-211, 6-237, 7-274, 8-295, 9-295 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-2-64-5, Mohammed Siraj 25-3-84-2, Mohammed Shami 15.5-1-72-1, Shardul Thakur 13-1-37-2, Ravindra Jadeja 13-3-39-0.
India 2nd Innings (Target 209) KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Broad 26 Rohit Sharma batting 12 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (For 1 wkts, 14 Overs) 52 Fall of Wicket: 1-34 Bowling: James Anderson 5-1-12-0, Stuart Broad 5-1-18-1, Ollie Robinson 4-0-21-0.
