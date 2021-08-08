Left Menu

Inevitable that climate change will impact athletes, say Seb Coe

Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago, the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Japan have been a hotly debated topic with many athletes including world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic calling it brutal.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:10 IST
Inevitable that climate change will impact athletes, say Seb Coe
  • Country:
  • Japan

Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago, the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Japan have been a hotly debated topic with many athletes including world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic calling it 'brutal'. Earlier this week, the Tokyo 2020 organisers have had to step in and re-schedule the women's marathon event in Sapporo in northern Japan so that runners could avoid the hot sun. Speaking at a media conference in Tokyo on Sunday, the World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said it was ''inevitable'' that climate change would impact the athletes at events like Olympics. Coe said building 'field hospitals' for the welfare of the hospitals is not what organisers would want to do. When asked about the fate of the Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Coe firmly put the responsibility of the athlete with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Englishman also explained that he was not surprised to see the progress of China in track and field even as the former giants USA saw a decline with sprinters performing poorly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021